Warm evening for high school football

We won’t have great football weather for the first week of high school football. However, the weather is not going to be bad either. It’s just going to be a little warm and humid. Temperatures will still be near 90 degrees by kickoff. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s by the end of the 4th quarter when you are celebrating your teams first victory of the season. There will be no need for a warm blanket or hot chocolate this week. Even though it’s not likely and any major delays are not expected, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out before 8PM.
A few clouds will linger tonight, but rain is not expected. The overnight will be warm and little muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 90s.
Saturday will be probably be the best day for outdoor activities Labor Day weekend because our rain chances will be slight at best. It’s still going to be hot and humid, though. Highs will be in the mid 90s. A few places will even make a run into the upper 90s. Keep in the mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. On Saturday, most will need their sunglasses and sunscreen over their rain gear. However, a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out, mainly across the southern half of the area.
Sunday and Monday will be a little wetter, but it's still not going to be a washout. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible, mainly in the afternoon. Severe storms are not expected, but a strong storm capable of heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning can't be ruled out. Not everyone is going to see rain on Sunday and Monday. Some spots might not see it on either day, so don't cancel your outdoor plans just yet. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be near or just above 90 degrees.
At least slight rain chances will linger throughout most of next week. Our rain chances could increase late next week as a weak disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico approaches the Gulf Coast. This system will likely not become a named storm. Highs next week will be in the low to mid 90s and lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
