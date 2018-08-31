Warm evening for high school football

We won’t have great football weather for the first week of high school football. However, the weather is not going to be bad either. It’s just going to be a little warm and humid. Temperatures will still be near 90 degrees by kickoff. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s by the end of the 4th quarter when you are celebrating your teams first victory of the season. There will be no need for a warm blanket or hot chocolate this week. Even though it’s not likely and any major delays are not expected, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out before 8PM.