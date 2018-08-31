Warm evening for Friday night football

Saturday will be probably be the best day for outdoor activities Labor Day weekend because our rain chances will be slight at best. It’s still going to be hot and humid, though. Highs will be in the mid 90s. A few places will even make a run into the upper 90s. Keep in the mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. On Saturday, most will need their sunglasses and sunscreen over their rain gear. However, a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out, mainly across the southern half of the area.