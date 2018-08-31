Shreveport city leaders to honor Aretha Franklin

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - In memory of the late Aretha Franklin, Shreveport city leaders are holding a ceremony in her honor.
The ceremony will be held at the Airport Park Recreation Center located at 6500 Kennedy Drive in Shreveport. It will take place at 10 a.m. Friday.
According to Rep. Barbara Norton, the event will feature addresses from State Representative Randal Gaines (New Orleans), and Rev. Dr. Derrick King. King, the nephew of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is his oldest living male blood relative.
The African American Celebration Inc. and Shreveport’s Park and Recreation Department are hosting the event.
In memory of Aretha, all women attendees are asked to wear their favorite church hat to honor the singer’s sense of fashion.
The event is free and open to the public.
