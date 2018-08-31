Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in explosion at Lone Star Specialties

LONE STAR, TEXAS (KLTV) The Lone Star Police Department has identified the victim of an explosion at a plant in Lone Star Friday.
Lone Star Police said that William Rudd of Yale, Oklahoma died in the explosion at Lone Star Specialties.
Four other people were hurt and taken to local hospitals after the explosion.
The department said that the investigation has been turned over to state fire marshals.
Longview Fire, the Texas Rangers, Champion EMS, Lone Star Fire Department, and the Morris County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.
One person has died and another was injured in an explosion at a plant in Lone Star.
According to Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin, the explosion occurred Friday at Lone Star Specialties in the 6400 block of Highway 259 in Lone Star.
According to MCSO Sgt. Bret Gutierrez, firefighters and the state fire marshal also responded to the scene.
Gutierrez said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation..
