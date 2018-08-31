SFD: Man intentionally sets Shreveport home on fire

August 31, 2018 at 5:17 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 6:22 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a bizarre house fire that a man admitted to igniting.

The fire sparked around 1:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Murray Street.

According to SFD Communication Officers, the fire was called in by a neighbor who noticed the smoke and flames from her bedroom window.

When firefighters arrived to the one-story, single dwelling wood frame home, they located a man living in the home who told them he intentionally set a mattress on fire.

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Neighbors told crews the occupant had one dog and two cats. They all made it out safely.

According to a news release, after the Fire Investigator has questioned the occupant, a clear plan of action and/or charges will follow. The home received heavy fire damage and has been deemed a total loss.

It took 13 minutes for eight fire crews to extinguish the blaze and place the situation under control.

No one was injured.

