Rainy changes for your Labor Day weekend

On Friday and Saturday you should find great late summer weather.
Both days will find increasing clouds, light SE winds and highs in the mid 90′s with feels like temps of 100-104.
There are slight chances of afternoon showers and a storm or two both days. However, overnight into Sunday rain begins to increase from the southeast with an enhanced sea breeze. By afternoon, much of the Ark-La-Tex could see rain with a few embedded thunderstorms.
This, along with overcast skies should hold our afternoon highs in the low 90′s. The Labor day forecast will find the same scenario unfolding. However, the coverage may shift a bit farther westward. Again, we should see rainy conditions with a few isolated thunderstorms.
If you are making outdoor plans for Sunday and Labor Day, plan with this forecast in mind. If you are out and about be sure to have the KSLA First Alert Weather App with you so you can have access to our interactive radar.
