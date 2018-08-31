Man robs clerk at Shreveport carwash

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are sharing the surveillance camera video below in hopes someone can identify a robbery suspect.
The holdup happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday at a business in north Shreveport.
The surveillance video shows a man robbing a clerk at ZIPs Car Wash in the 2900 block of Kitty Lane of an undisclosed amount money.
The robber then ran away.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the robbery to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit organization pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
