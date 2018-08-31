Man robs clerk at Shreveport carwash

(Heyen, Curtis)
By Curtis Heyen | August 30, 2018 at 9:41 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 9:41 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are sharing the surveillance camera video below in hopes someone can identify a robbery suspect.

ZIPs Car Wash robbery

The holdup happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday at a business in north Shreveport.

The surveillance video shows a man robbing a clerk at ZIPs Car Wash in the 2900 block of Kitty Lane of an undisclosed amount money.

The robber then ran away.

((Source: Shreveport Police Department))

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the robbery to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3Tips app.

The nonprofit organization pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.

