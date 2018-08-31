Man fighting for his life after shooting in Ringgold

RINGGOLD, LA (KSLA) - A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Bienville Parish.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on the 2800 block of Oak Street near Tucker Street.
KSLA Crews on the scene were told the victim was shot in his lower left chest. There was only entry and exit wound.
He was air lifted to University Health where he is fighting for his life.
No suspects are in custody.
This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.
