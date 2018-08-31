FIRST ALERT: Rain could dampen some Labor Day weekend plans

Despite the heat, Saturday will probably be the best day for outdoor activities because rain chances will be slight at best. On Saturday, only a few showers and storms are expected. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 90s. Max heat indices will be near or above 100 degrees. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, make sure not to over do it outside and drink plenty of water. Our rain chances will start to pick up on Sunday. Because of the extra clouds and rain, Sunday will likely not be as hot.