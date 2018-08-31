FIRST ALERT: Rain could dampen some Labor Day weekend plans

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to summer and many will take their last trip to the pool or lake over the long weekend. Unfortunately, the weather may try to dampen your outdoor plans. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible on Sunday and Monday.
Yes, we will have periods of wet weather. However, this weekend is going to be far from a complete washout. Many may not even see rain this weekend and just stay hot and humid.
Despite the heat, Saturday will probably be the best day for outdoor activities because rain chances will be slight at best. On Saturday, only a few showers and storms are expected. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 90s. Max heat indices will be near or above 100 degrees. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, make sure not to over do it outside and drink plenty of water. Our rain chances will start to pick up on Sunday. Because of the extra clouds and rain, Sunday will likely not be as hot.
By Sunday and Monday, the ArkLaTex is going to be sandwiched between an upper-level ridge and an upper-level trough. This will lead to more tropical moisture and scattered to numerous showers and storms. The best chance of rain on Sunday and Monday will likely be along and south of the I-20 corridor, but showers and storms will be possible across the entire area.
Strong to severe storms are not expected this weekend. However, the strongest storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts. There have been 17 deaths caused by lightning so far this year. If thunder roars, go indoors. If you are going to be boating this weekend make sure to keep a close eye to the sky, especially on Sunday and Monday.
FutureTrack is showing more sunshine than clouds and rain Saturday afternoon. A few showers and storms will be possible, mainly across parts of NW LA.
Sunday and Monday will feature better rain chances. The latest run of FutureTrack shows scattered to numerous showers and storms Sunday and Monday afternoon. Not everyone will see rain on both days. Some may not see rain on either day.
Despite the clouds and scattered to numerous showers and storms, highs on Monday will be in the low 90s. Places that see more sunshine will be touch hotter, while places that see more clouds and rain could be cooler.
We may not be done with rain after the holiday weekend. We’ll have to keep a close eye on a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. This system will probably not develop into a named storm. However, it could increase our rain chances late next week as it approaches the Gulf Coast.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for scattered to numerous showers and storms Labor Day weekend.
