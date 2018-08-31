Deputies warn of bogus threat targeting Bossier Parish school

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office are warning residents about a bogus threat posted on social media.
The threat mentioned some sort of school shooting that would take place at an area school with the letters “BHS.”
Sheriff deputies say they have been tracking leads locally since the threat was posted. In A Facebook post, deputies wrote, “We have discovered the school with those same letters is out of our jurisdiction."
They added that they are working closely with law enforcement agents of the jurisdiction to determine who actually made the threat.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.