Community gathers after East Texas Baptist University holds tailgate for first football game

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - “There is nothing better than starting the 2018 football season on a Thursday night in Marshall on the ETBU campus," says Ryan Erwin, Vice President for Athletics. The ETBU Tigers took on Wisconsin- Platteville on Thursday night at 7:00 pm at the Tiger’s home field. However, before the coin was tossed for the game to begin, the University held a community-wide tailgate including the Tiger Walk, lawn games, food trucks, giveaways, and more.
“We are thankful for the support from the ETBU Family and the Marshall community for their attendance, and we are truly excited for the 2018 season,” according to Erwin.
Many of the food trucks that were in attendance are owned by ETBU Alumni such as Kona Ice, Sweet Treats and More, Joe Pine Coffee Co., and Street Licious. ETBU sophomore Cayla Greer says this event was a blessing and honor after having the opportunity to perform during the tailgate with two of her five siblings, Joey and Jared. “My parents also met on campus in 1986. All of my five siblings have either attended or graduated from the University," according Greer.
“Since the Spring, the coaching staff has talked about family and being united,” says Brian Mayper, ETBU Football Head Coach. Before the game, the team and the coaches had the opportunity to fellowship with the fans and community during a meet and greet.
The Tigers lost to the Pioneers with a score of 59-44 on Thursday night, but they are still looking forward to the season, says Erwin. ETBU is inviting the community again to come back out to their next community-wide tailgate for the next home game on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 6:00 pm as the Tigers face Southwestern University.
The tailgate will now be traditional before kick-off. If you’re interested in attending the tailgate or any of the Tigers' games, visit https://goetbutigers.com/ for their schedule and more.
