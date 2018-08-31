Community gathers after East Texas Baptist University holds tailgate for first football game

Many of the food trucks that were in attendance are owned by ETBU Alumni such as Kona Ice, Sweet Treats and More, Joe Pine Coffee Co., and Street Licious. ETBU sophomore Cayla Greer says this event was a blessing and honor after having the opportunity to perform during the tailgate with two of her five siblings, Joey and Jared. “My parents also met on campus in 1986. All of my five siblings have either attended or graduated from the University," according Greer.