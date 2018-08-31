Class back in session following bomb hoax at North Webster High

SPRINGHILL, LA (KSLA) - Authorities say students are returning to class after being dismissed due to a bomb threat.
The threat was given to North Webster High School by email Friday.
As a precaution, Springhill police evacuated the school as they worked to locate the device. Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd confirmed with KSLA News 12 that no evidence of a bomb was found on school property.
They are currently working to determine who sent the threatening email. Once they do, Chief Lynd says they will be taken into custody.
No suspects have been identified.
No injuries were reported.
The incident comes hours before a football game scheduled to take place at the school Friday night. Authorities say the game will go on as planned.
