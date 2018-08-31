Celebrate Harry Potter Day with Buttercups Cupcakes

Shreveport, LA (KSLA) - Buttercups Cupcakes is hosting a fun Harry Potter theme day! The event will celebrate Harry Potter and friends going back to Hogwarts, which is a fictional school where wizards learn magic.
There will be 18 different cupcake flavors, 12 different macaroon flavors, and special Harry Potter mini birthday cakes in a jar. The entire Buttercups Cupcakes store, as well as the sweet treats, will be decorated and designed with the Harry Potter theme.
All of the treats will be made fresh Saturday morning before the event starts at 10 a.m.
“You want to arrive at the event early because this is the most popular themed event we have had yet,” said Owner Kim Hand. Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes.
Buttercups Cupcakes is located at 6535 Youree Drive, Suite 207.
