Caddo Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A phone scam has surfaced in part of Northwest Louisiana.
While the exact intent is unclear, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said it appears the ultimate goal is to cheat people out of their money.
Fortunately, no one has fallen prey to the scam.
In fact, investigators say this warning comes after two phone calls - one Wednesday and the other Thursday morning.
The goal is to get a warning out to the public as quickly as possible before anyone becomes a victim of a financial crime.
In a voicemail recording that sheriff’s Sgt. Casey Jones played for KSLA News 12, a caller states:
“My name is Sgt. Chad Davis with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. I’ve been trying to reach you since yesterday, ma’am. You need to make contact with me as soon as possible concerning this ongoing civil matter.”
At least at first blush, it might sound legit. But it is not.
“If you get a phone call like this in reference to an officer trying to get a hold of you for a civil matter or a warrant or anything of that nature, it’s going to be false because we don’t call and ask for money over a phone for warrants,” Jones warned.
This particular caller even left a return number, stating: “You can reach me directly at (318) 228-2309.”
Jones said he called that number and a recording in that same voice instructed callers to leave a message.
Just hours later, we called the number again.
But this time, a recording announced, “Welcome to Verizon Wireless ..."
Jones stopped the recording and said, “He’s already killed it.”
Jones explained that law enforcement personnel never would call asking for your personal information or to meet you in person to get any money, either.
"Anything like that would go through a court system, especially if you actually have a warrant in place. You'll get served at your house by an actual officer in person with court documents."
The best advice, Jones said, is "if you get a phone call similar to this one, you know you don’t have anything in court, there’s nothing civil going on, just hang up. It’s a scam.”
And in case you are wondering, yes, there really is a Sgt. Chad Davis with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
But no, Jones said, Davis knew nothing about this phone scam - at least until he started getting phone calls asking about it.
