BPCC creates emergency food pantry for students

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - In Bossier Parish, The Bossier Parish Community College discovered around 4,000 students meet the requirements for food insecurity. To combat that, the school, with help from the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and the BPCC Rotaract Club created its first emergency food pantry for students.
Earlier this year, researchers released a survey showing 36 percent of students at 66 colleges and universities do not get enough to eat. The report also showed nearly one in 10 community college students have gone an entire day without eating.
“No matter what level tuition, what level student we’re dealing with, there are students on campuses across Louisiana that are food insecure,” said the club’s faculty advisor Kelly McDade.
Students who are eligible to use the pantry will be able to come weekly and get 10 pounds of food.
McDade says the goal is to help students eventually get into the SNAP program.
“Some students are up here for four to six hours in a row, and if they don’t have a way to eat during that time it makes the learning experience much more difficult,” said Gavin Hendrick, a member of the Rotaract Club who volunteers at the pantry.
The pantry is looking for volunteers to help pack and load food and will also take monetary donations to help purchase more food.
If you are interested in volunteering, making a donation or you’re a student at BPCC that wants to see if you qualify to use the pantry you can reach email McDade at kmcdade@bpcc.edu or can call her at 318-678-6324.
