Woman indicted over burning death of infant

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A grand jury has indicted a Natchitoches woman in connection with the burning death of an infant.
Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith, 26, now is formally charged with one count of first-degree murder.
The panel pretermitted, or took no immediate action, in the case against the 6-month-old child’s mother.
"Pretermitting of a charge often occurs when the grand jury requests more evidence in a case to proceed, but allows the investigation to continue,” Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington said.
Hanna Nicole Barker, 23, of Natchitoches, is being held on one count each of criminal conspiracy and principal to first-degree murder.
"These cases are still under investigation. ... As additional evidence is obtained and presented, we will proceed accordingly,” the district attorney said.
Both cases are being investigated by the Natchitoches Police Department and the Louisiana fire marshal’s office.
