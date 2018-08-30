A tropical storm is expected to form in the Atlantic over the weekend

We are quickly approaching the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic basin and it looks the tropics are starting to heat up right on cue.
An area of low pressure coming off the west coast of Africa will likely become the sixth tropical depression of the season by Friday and could reach tropical storm strength over the weekend. The next name on this year’s list is Florence.
The forecast has this tropical system eventually reaching hurricane strength next week, but the latest track keeps it out over the open waters of the eastern and central Atlantic Ocean and it may not end up being a threat to any land areas.
Closer to home a tropical wave in the northern Caribbean bears watching as it moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. The National Hurricane Center has just a 10% chance of this developing into a tropical system of the next 5 days.
None of the long range computer models have this developing into anything significant, but it may be a big rain producer along the Gulf Coast later next week with some of that moisture possibly reaching into the ArkLaTex.
