2 suspected of burglarizing residences, including sheriff’s former house that flooded

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Someone apparently picked the wrong property to burglarize.
Now two people are in custody, with one having been taken to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite.
They are suspected of breaking into Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator’s house on Shreveport-Dixie Road that flooded about three years ago.
Both also are suspected of being involved in other burglaries in that area of Cash Point in northern Caddo Parish, the sheriff said.
Authorities had a description of a vehicle the alleged burglars were driving.
The car was stolen a couple weeks ago from someplace in Bossier City, authorities said.
A chase ensued when the sedan was spotted Wednesday afternoon in southwest Shreveport.
Two people who bailed out of the vehicle along Ardis Taylor Drive ultimately were caught in a drainage ditch.
Donny Dewayne Irish, 39, of Natchitoches, was taken to the hospital because he was bitten by a sheriff’s K-9.
Now he is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of simple burglary and being an in-state fugitive, booking records show.
The name of the other suspect has not yet released.
Both suspects have lengthy criminal histories, Prator said.
