Smoke in cockpit forces plane to land at Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A United Airlines plane, with smoke in the cockpit, made an emergency landing Thursday morning at Shreveport Regional Airport. It happened shortly before 11: 30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Hollywood Avenue, near Monkhouse Drive.
Officials say Flight 4309 was heading to Louisville, Kentucky from Houston, Texas.
No injuries were reported.
United Airlines sent another plane from Houston to assist the 47 passengers who were on board.
There is no further information at this time. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.
