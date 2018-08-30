Shreveport man faces additional charges for crimes with juveniles

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is looking at additional charges following an investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Salone, 24, was arrested and charged on Aug. 12 with first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13.
The alleged crimes involved two juvenile victims.
However, information about a possible third victim was provided by Shreveport police.
An investigation by Detective Jared Marshall led to an additional charge for Salone of indecent behavior involving a girl under the age of 10, which was served on Aug. 23.
Salone was still in custody when he was again charged. His bond is listed at $225,000.
