Rain may dampen part of your Labor Day weekend

Saturday will be much the same under partly cloudy skies. However, by Sunday, sea breeze activity should become greatly enhanced with a good fetch of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain and storms will begin to move into the southern portions of the Ark-La-Tex as early as mid morning. They will continue to increase in coverage possibly as far north as I-30. The northern third of the Ark-La-Tex will possibly stay dry, but clouds should be present. Rain and storms should die out in the evening.