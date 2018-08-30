Rain may dampen part of your Labor Day weekend

Weather leading up to and into the Labor Day weekend will be fairly benign.
Thursday and Friday will both find isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s followed by highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday will be much the same under partly cloudy skies. However, by Sunday, sea breeze activity should become greatly enhanced with a good fetch of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain and storms will begin to move into the southern portions of the Ark-La-Tex as early as mid morning. They will continue to increase in coverage possibly as far north as I-30. The northern third of the Ark-La-Tex will possibly stay dry, but clouds should be present. Rain and storms should die out in the evening.
This trend will be will be repeated Sunday but possibly farther west in East and Northeast Texas. The rain areas both days should allow highs to top out from near 90 to the low 90s .
This scenario will occur again Labor Day Monday but with less coverage. Persistent clouds will hold afternoon highs Monday and Tuesday from near 90 to the low 90s. By mid week. we will return to a more typical late summer weather pattern. If you are planning outdoor activities over the holiday weekend, you should take the expected weather into consideration.
