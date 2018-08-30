Rain chances pick back up over the Labor Day weekend

The start of Labor Day weekend will be hot and humid. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 90s. Despite the heat, Saturday will probably be the best day for outdoor activities because it will feature the lowest rain chances. Because of more clouds and rain, Sunday and Monday won’t be as hot. Highs will be in the low 90s. Even though scattered showers and storms will be possible, Sunday and Monday are not going to be a washout. Many might not even see rain on either day. Places along and south of I-20 will have the best chance of rain. If you have outdoor plans, make sure to have a back up plan just in case.