Rain chances pick back up over the Labor Day weekend

Even though a few isolated downpours can't be ruled out, the rest of the work week is going to be dry for most. Rain chances won't start to pick up again until Sunday and Labor Day and decent rain chances could linger into the middle of next week as well.
The overnight will be warm and muggy. Scattered clouds could linger, but no additional rain is expected. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. There will be no need for a light jacket Friday morning.
The main weather headline on Friday will be the heat and humidity. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Max heat indices could be near 103 degrees. Even though most will stay dry, pack the rain gear just in case. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon. Places along and south of I-20 will have the best chance of rain.
Many local high schools will kickoff the football season Friday evening. Unfortunately, it’s not going to feel-like football season. No one will need a warm blanket, sweatshirt or hot chocolate. Kickoff temperatures will be near or just below 90 degrees. Even by the 4th quarter temperatures are still going to be in the low to mid 80s. Most games will not delayed by the weather. However, a shower or storm can’t be ruled before 8 p.m. For most, an umbrella will only be good for extra shade.
The start of Labor Day weekend will be hot and humid. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 90s. Despite the heat, Saturday will probably be the best day for outdoor activities because it will feature the lowest rain chances. Because of more clouds and rain, Sunday and Monday won’t be as hot. Highs will be in the low 90s. Even though scattered showers and storms will be possible, Sunday and Monday are not going to be a washout. Many might not even see rain on either day. Places along and south of I-20 will have the best chance of rain. If you have outdoor plans, make sure to have a back up plan just in case.
Decent rain chances will linger throughout most of next week as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and lows will be in the low 70s.
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
