Power outage impacts 1,326 SWEPCO customers

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - More than 1,300 SWEPCO customers in Caddo Parish are without electricity as a result of an accident involving an 18-wheeler.
SWEPCO estimates it will have service to the 1,326 customers restored by 5 p.m. Thursday.
The outage in and around the 9800 block of Mansfield Road began at 1:48 p.m.
That's when someone dragged down power lines and a pole or two while loading a tractor-trailer rig, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports.
That, in turn, sparked a brush fire and stalled traffic on Mansfield Road.
The fire now is out and traffic is flowing, authorities said.
Click here to view SWEPCO’s outage map and click here to follow updates on the utility’s Facebook page.
