New evidence in rape case against Mystikal delays bond hearing

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Arguments over the request to reduce the bond of the rapper Mystikal never took place on Wednesday, as his attorney learned that investigators have new evidence.
Michael Lawrence Tyler, better known as the rapper Mystikal, has spent the last year locked up at the Caddo Correctional center, facing one count each of first degree rape and second degree kidnapping.
His bond set at $3 million dollars, Tyler’s defense lawyer filed a motion with Caddo Parish Judge Romana Emanuel, asking that the 46-year-old New Orleans rapper’s bail be reduced to $500,000.
However, it was learned the Shreveport Police Department obtained a recorded statement from the victim in the case.
Last December, Tyler pleaded not guilty to the charges which stem from an alleged sexual assault at a downtown Shreveport Casino in October 2016.
In the case, a Caddo Parish Grand jury has also indicted Darnell Holman, a 26 year-old Shreveport man, on one count each of first-degree rape and second degree kidnapping, and Tenichia Monieck Wafford, of Harker Heights, Texas for one count of obstruction of justice.
A bond reduction hearing was set for Wednesday afternoon, and Tyler was transported to court for his appearance wearing a red jumpsuit, his hand and feet in shackles.
With defense counsel not having the opportunity to review that new evidence, the hearing was continued until 2p.m. on Oct. 4.
