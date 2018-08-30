School bus involved in Natchitoches Parish crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A bus loaded with students was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning in Natchitoches Parish.
It happened just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Posey Road and Old Bethel Road, according to LA State Police.
The 2019 Blue Bird school bus and a 2012 Chevrolet pickup driven by Floyd D. Bynog, 59 of Natchitoches collided. No details were provided on what caused the wreck or the condition of the vehicles.
Injuries were reported as very minor at the worst, nothing serious, according to the investigating trooper.
