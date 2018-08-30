Man shot, killed in West Cedar Grove, suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A morning shooting has turned fatal, and Shreveport police are searching for the gunman at this time.
Officers were called just before 5 a.m. to the 400 block of Harrison Street.
Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest and wrist, according to police on the scene.
Police say that everyone they've spoken to in the area only heard gunshots, but did not see or hear the incident.
The body was taken to a Shreveport hospital.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373, visit www.lockemup.org, or via its app, P3Tips.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
