ID of teen killed in Texarkana crash released

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - Police have released the name of the 17-year-old girl killed in a Texarkana, Texas crash Wednesday, August 29.
Virginia Comer, 17, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata was hit head on by a pickup truck, according to Texarkana Texas police. It happened just after 5 p.m. She was in the backseat with her parents in the front of the car. Both were sent to a Texarkana hospital for serious injuries.
All occupants were wearing seat-belts. It happened on Interstate 369/Jarvis Parkway, just north of Westlawn Drive.
The driver of the pickup truck was going southbound on Interstate 369 when it hydroplaned on the wet roadway before crossing over the median, hitting the Comer’s car.
The force of the collision caused the Hyundai to spin around and hit a SUV traveling northbound.
Virginia Comer was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers in the collision were sent to a Texarkana hospital.
The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.