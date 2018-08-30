The Good Stuff update: Bossier kayaker makes it to the Gulf

He made it.

Shawn Puffer, of Bossier Parish, has completed his nearly 2,500-mile journey from the northern tip of the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico.

"The sense of accomplishment is starting to wash over me now," said Puffer, who reached the Gulf via the Atchafalaya River near Franklin, LA.

"I'm just glad to be home finally."

The Marine veteran took off from the Mississippi's headwaters in northern Minnesota on June 4, just four months after triple-bypass surgery.

He completed his journey by kayak in 66 days.

"The mountain has been moved and the next phase begins now," explained Puffer, who traversed the multi-state venture to bring awareness to a missions trip to Honduras slated for February.

Along with the Simple Church of Shreveport, he will assist in drilling water wells.

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner first reported on Puffer's adventure in June, when the trip was still in it's infancy.

On Monday, Warner drove to Vicksburg, Miss., and interviewed Shawn again as he began the final leg of his journey through his home state of Louisiana.

"I wouldn't say I wouldn't see myself doing this trip again," Puffer told Warner.

"This trip is this trip. It will never be the same the next time around. The people will be different, the river will be different, the weather will be different, the whole atmosphere will be different."

