The Good Stuff: Spencer, Shawn & Jamie keep delivering the ‘goods’

Their stories have traveled the country and the globe, stories about the good stuff that Spencer, Jamie and Shawn have been doing since KSLA News 12 first introduced them over the past few weeks.

A few weeks ago, 20-year-old Spencer Harrison of Shreveport showed his incredible love of all things UPS.

"There's not this golden moment where all of a sudden, it's UPS," said his mother Sheri Harrison.

Spencer, who has overcome speech and intellectual disabilities, has amassed a bedroom full of UPS collectibles. And with help from his regular neighborhood UPS delivery driver Beau Andrews, Spencer was given a rare tour of the local UPS hub.

"We saw you on channel 12 with Doug Warner and thought it was a really nice article," begins a letter given to the Harrison family. It was written by Rodney Dixon, a retired UPS worker of 28 years and military veteran.

"I have a collection of trains," the letter continued."I hope you enjoy this set," Dixon shares about his UPS train set given to him by his wife Elizabeth many years before.

The Harrisons met with the Dixons earlier this month to give Spencer the train set.

"He could play with this for years and years to come," says Elizabeth.

Back on June 25, KSLA introduced Shawn Puffer of Shreveport through a facetime interview over the phone during his journey of kayaking down the Mississippi River starting near the Canadian border all the way to Louisiana.

"It's the slowing my life down that's the important part of this," Puffer explained.

He began his 2,300 hundred mile journey just months after a triple bypass.

As of day 42 on July 16, Puffer had traveled more than 700 miles and made it just south of St. Louis, Missouri.

And the Good Stuff series first began back on June 11 as Jamie Hickman of Shreveport was preparing for the U.S. Special Olympic games in Seattle, Washington where she was set to compete in a number of swimming events.

"I got to see a lot of friends and make friends," says Jamie, after her return from Seattle wearing her silver and bronze medals around her neck.

"It's been a rewarding time of our life with so much excitement," says Jamie's mother Dana.

"They've been so supportive of me and I love them with all my heart," added Jamie.