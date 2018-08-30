The Good Stuff: Jamie Hickman prepares for U.S. Special Olympic games

Jamie has been involved in Special Olympics for the last 11 years in northwest Louisiana. She along with hundreds of other athletes in northwest Louisiana compete each year on the local level at Benton High School (see previous report here). She has countless medals to account for it. "I've got a lot of medals. These are all of my gold medals," points out Jamie while looking at dozens of medals spread out across a spare bed in the family house. She also has medals donning bed posts, on the dresser, and three in particular framed in the hallway.