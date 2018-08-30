Go green with Shreveport Green

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Are you ready to go green, and save your community here in the Shreveport and Bossier area? Shreveport Green, a local organization, has been awarded with a Healthy Communities Grant, and wants to use those funds to bring awareness to keep the community clean.
According to the AAA Foundation for Safety, between the years 2011 and 2014, there were 200,000 crashes caused by roadside debris that caused 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths. A report in 2012 shows that there were 51,000 crashes due to objects coming off of vehicles, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Over $8,000 will go towards the new “Cover Your Load for Safer Roads” project by Shreveport Green. This project will educate residents about how dangerous it is for waste, debris, and uncovered and unstable items to travel along city roads and highways. Materials, instructions, and information will be given to the public on how to travel safely while preventing accidents and littering.
Activities are taking place for those who operate pickup trucks, trailer hitches, and commercial hauling trucks from now until April of 2019. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and The Shreveport Police Department will be apart of this project to show support.
