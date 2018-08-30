FIRST ALERT: Warm and muggy first week of high school football

Football season kicks off Friday for many schools.
Unfortunately, it’s not really going to feel like football season outside.
No one is going to need a warm blanket, sweatshirt or hot chocolate Friday night.
Friday afternoon is going to be hot and humid. And Friday evening is going to be warm and muggy.
Temperatures still will be near 90 degrees by kickoff.
They will be in the mid- to upper 80s by halftime.
And as you celebrate your team’s first victory of the season on the ride home, temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.
Even though most will not need it, you might want to take along an umbrella or poncho. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out before halftime.
If you don’t need the umbrella to keep you dry, then it could just provide some extra shade early on.
The latest run of FutureTrack shows the potential for a few showers or storms Friday afternoon into Friday evening. However, the coverage is not going to be widespread.
We should see more sunshine than rain Friday afternoon. Most will not need to worry about game delays Friday.
Anything that develops Friday afternoon should be gone shortly after sunset Friday evening.
FutureTrack is dry over the ArkLaTex by 10 p.m.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will make sure your prepared for every Friday night high school football game this season.
