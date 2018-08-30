Do bulletproof backpacks work?

(KSLA) -As students head back to class for the 2018-19 school year, and new safety measure is becoming main stream.
Lightweight bulletproof backpacks are now sold in stores and online by major retailers like Wal-Mart and Home Depot.
KSLA crews purchased one in order to put it to the test and see exactly what kind of fire power it could stand up to.
The Guard Dog PROSHIELD II was the most common make and model, with a cost of $189.99 on its website. The price is also listed at $157.24 on Walmart.com
The backpack was tested by deputies at the Caddo Sheriffs Training Academy.
Below is the list of rounds fired into the backpack with speeds measured in FPS (feet per second):
- .40 caliber – Averages 1,000 fps (approx. 15 feet away)
- 9 millimeter – Averages 1,200 fps (approx. 15 feet away)
- Shotgun slug – Averages 1,800 fps (approx. 30 feet away)
- 5.56 Round from AR-15 – Averages 2,500 fps (approx. 30 feet away)
When assessing the damage, it was clear that the slug from the shotgun, while not fully penetrating, caused the panel to collapse with a dent that was one inch thick.
Yasir Sheikh is the President of Skyline USA Incorporated, the manufacturer of the Guard Dog Bulletproof Backpack Series. He provided this comment:
“Our backpacks are tested and rated against Level IIIA standards, which excludes AR-caliber bullets. The lightweight, soft, ballistic material used in our backpacks is not only durable, it is also significantly less bulky than Level 4 ceramic plates, allowing the consumer to wear it at all times. This is often the same material and protection level found in law enforcement vests. It has also been found, through general testing, that this protection can lessen the impact of bullets from higher caliber weapons, such as an AR-15 when filled with normally carried objects such as books, binders, etc.”
Level IIIA Standards include 9 millimeter rounds and .44 magnum rounds which were used to test the bulletproof panels 5 times each with a 100% pass rating.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.