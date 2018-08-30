Community steps up to replace items stolen from Cub Scouts

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Some Shreveport Cub Scouts are saying thank you to the community.
Cub Scout Pack 16 says the group’s trailer was parked at Grace Community Church in Shreveport when it was stolen earlier this month. Inside were camping supplies including utensils, coolers and lanterns.
Pack leaders say the trailer has since been found, but most of the Cub Scouts' camping supplies still are missing.
They filed a report with Shreveport police.
They also turned to social media for help. The pack posted about the incident on its Facebook page.
"It was all of our stuff for us to have fun and keep on doing things that are fun with new Scouts and everything,” Pack 16 member Samuel Recendiz said.
"I didn’t really like it whenever they stole our trailer and they took all the expensive stuff,” fellow Cub Scout Lex Fotinos said.
Since then, Dick’s Sporting Goods has offered $500.
U-Haul offered new locks and storage.
And community members have been donating to a GoFundMe page and dropping off camping supplies they no longer use.
"It’s bad it happened. And yet we were blown away by all the support and people who provided what we needed,” Pack 16 Committee Chairman Ever Recendiz said.
The pack goes camping about three times a year. This season’s first outing will be in mid-October.
"Camping starting soon and we’ll be ready for it because of that support,” Recendiz said.
The pack still needs many supplies. To donate, visit the GoFundMe page or Cub Scout Pack 16’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.