2 charity hospitals' transition to Ochsner could happen Oct. 1

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - After eight months of negotiations, Ochsner Health System has agreed in principle to assume control of two safety-net hospitals in North Louisiana.
Why did it take so long? Sources say it's because there are so many parties involved.
First, you have BRF, the current operator.
Then, you’ve got LSU and the state of Louisiana.
And then, of course, you have Ochsner.
But now the new deal has been signed.
The reaction thus far has been mostly positive.
That’s mostly because it ends years of conflict between LSU and BRF.
It was six days before Christmas when the announcement came that Ochsner and other parties had signed letters of intent.
That intent was for Ochsner to take control of hospital operations at University Health in Shreveport and the charity hospital in Monroe.
Ochsner also will partner with LSU to run the medical school in Shreveport.
State Sen. Greg Tarver, of Shreveport, attended a briefing Wednesday that spelled out the deal.
And, overall, he supports it.
That is, except for one portion.
“BRF is walking away from this joint venture with no debt whatsoever,” Tarver said.
“Right now, they owe LSU approximately $43 million to $50 millions,” he claimed.
As for the cost of the new 10-year contract with Ochsner, those figures officially have not been released as yet.
Tarver said he and others were told during that briefing Wednesday that it will cost $294 million.
That’s a $43 million jump a year over the BRF contract.
Tarver said it’ll be worth every penny of it just to make sure LSU’s medical school survives.
“We lost General Motors. We don’t have large employers. But we have LSU Med School. And LSU Med School is very important to the economy and very important for people’s health.”
In a joint statement released later Wednesday, the official wording from all parties is that it is a proposed partnership until all the approvals are finalized.
The deal still must be approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors, which could happen Sept. 7.
From there, the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget must give its approval, as well.
If all goes as planned, Tarver said, the transition officially will take place Oct. 1.
The senator said they’ve also been told there will be no staff reductions or changes in patient care.
