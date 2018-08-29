Wreck on Texarkana loop kills 1 person, hurts 4

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - A teenager was killed and four other people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck.
Part of the U.S. Highway 59 loop in Texarkana, Texas, also was closed as a result of crash Wednesday evening.
Authorities shut down the northbound lanes. Those have since been reopened.
It appears that one passenger vehicle hydroplaned, went into center lane and hit two other vehicles, authorities said.
That, in turn, led to other wrecks on that stretch of the loop.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.