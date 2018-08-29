Wreck on Texarkana loop kills 1 person, hurts 4

Teen killed, 4 other people hurt in 3-vehicle wreck
By KSLA Staff | August 29, 2018 at 11:29 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 11:31 PM

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - A teenager was killed and four other people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck.

Part of the U.S. Highway 59 loop in Texarkana, Texas, also was closed as a result of crash Wednesday evening.

Authorities shut down the northbound lanes. Those have since been reopened.

One person is dead and another four are injured as a result of a three-vehicle wreck Aug. 29 on the U.S. 59 loop in Texarkana, Texas.
One person is dead and another four are injured as a result of a three-vehicle wreck Aug. 29 on the U.S. 59 loop in Texarkana, Texas.

It appears that one passenger vehicle hydroplaned, went into center lane and hit two other vehicles, authorities said.

That, in turn, led to other wrecks on that stretch of the loop.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.