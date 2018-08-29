Uber launches food delivery in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - With companies across the country striving to make life easier on customers, one national company has launched a new service in Shreveport.
According to a news release, Uber Eats launched in Shreveport Wednesday. The service reportedly delivers food from local restaurant menus at “Uber speed”.
Several restaurants in Shreveport have joined the program:
- Twisted Root Burger Company
- Glenwood Tea Room
- Taqueria La Michoacana
- Giuseppe’s Pastacaffe
- McDonalds
Customers are asked to download a free app that will allow them to select the restaurant of their choice.
The company said Uber drivers can earn more money through the deliveries as they “spend less time idle and more time on the road making money.”
The Uber Eats app works in more than 200 cities. Customers can even track their orders through the app.
