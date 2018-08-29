19th Cane River Zydeco Festival and Poker Run

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - The Magnolia State Peace Officers Association will present the 19th Annual Cane River Zydeco Festival and Poker Run Labor Day weekend on the historic downtown riverbank in Natchitoches, LA.
This event will kickoff on Friday, August 31 and will continue through Saturday, September 1
The festival will feature concerts, Zydeco dance contests, food vendors and a poker run.
Admission on Friday is free. Admission on Saturday is $8. Parking is free.
Registration for the Poker Run on Saturday will cost $25 per rider and $15 for each additional rider. It includes a t-shirt & armband for Zydeco concert.
The Poker Run is about 100 mile ride that will take you through Kisatchie National Forecast and along the scenic Cane River Lake past historic plantations.
The best poker hand will win a cash prize.
Below is is a complete schedule of events for the 19th Annual Cane River Zydeco Festival and Poker Run.
FRIDAY
- 6:00pm - Go DJ Rob Real and Poker Run Registration
- 9:30pm - Zydeco Dance Contest
SATURDAY
- 9:00am - Poker Run Registration
- 11:30am - Ride Begins
- 1:00pm - Gates open & Go DJ Rob Real
- 1:30pm - On Point Band
- 4-6:00pm - Jeremy Fruge & Zydeco Hot Boys
- 6:30-8:00pm - Go DJ Rob Real
- 8:30-10:30pm - Marcus Ardoin & Da Zydeco Legends
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.