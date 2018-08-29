Stephen F. Austin kicks off 2018 season with investigation into ex-coach looming

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KSLA) - When the Lumberjacks kickoff the 2018 football season against Mississippi State Saturday, September 1, they’ll do so with an interim head coach and several lingering questions surrounding former head coach Clint Conque.
Conque resigned August 6 following his suspension on June 18. KSLA News 12 obtained Conque’s resignation letter:
On August 7, KSLA News 12 submitted a public records request seeking specifics about the university policy Conque is alleged to have violated.
The university so far is unwilling to provide the requested information, citing privacy concerns. In response, SFA’s Assistant General Counsel Kirsty Dymond replied via email on August 21 noting the university is seeking an opinion of the Texas Attorney General regarding the release of documents.
"Stephen F. Austin State University is in receipt of your Public Information Act request of August 7, 2018. The university has referred your request to the Office of the Attorney General for an opinion as to whether the responsive information is subject to disclosure under the Public Information Act. Please find attached a copy of your request, acknowledgement of your request, and the referral letter to the Attorney General. "
When asked for comment, a university spokesperson said the the investigation is ongoing.
Below is the initial statement from the university:
“Stephen F. Austin State University has suspended head football coach Clint Conque pending an investigation into alleged violations of university policy. The investigation is expected to take several weeks. No comments will be made by the university until the investigation is complete.”
Conque joined the SFA athletic staff in 2014 after leaving the University of Central Arkansas where he spent 14 seasons as head football coach.
According to the university, Jeff Byrd will continue to serve as interim head coach for SFA's football program through the 2018 season.
SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said "We will re-evaluate the leadership structure of our team at the conclusion of the year.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.