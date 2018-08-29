CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD searching for Family Dollar armed robber

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for the person that ran off after successfully robbing a dollar store.
It happened just before 8:30 a.m on Aug. 14 at the Family Dollar store in the 7400 block of Line Avenue.
Officers learned that the store’s clerk was robbed by an armed person that ran away on foot from the business with an undisclosed amount of money.
Detectives have released images from the event in the hopes of capturing the cloaked figure.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373, visit www.lockemup.org, or via its app, P3Tips.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.