CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD searching for Family Dollar armed robber

Investigation continues into robbery of local business On August 14, 2018 just before 8:30 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 7400 block of Line Avenue at the Family Dollar Store on reports of a robbery. Arriving officers learned that the store clerk was robbed by an armed subject who fled on foot away from the business with an undisclosed amount of money. Detectives assigned to the Tactical Robbery Unit were called to the scene and launched their investigation. Video footage was collected from the store’s surveillance system and investigators are releasing the video to the public in hopes of getting the individual(s) responsible for this crime identified. Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this crime. Please contact their organization at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3Tips to submit information anonymously.