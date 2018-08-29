Service to mark end of watch for sheriff’s K-9 Boco

RUSTON, LA (KSLA) - A memorial is set Thursday afternoon for a slain K-9 sheriff’s deputy.
Sgt. Boco was killed in the line of duty Aug. 17 while helping catch a murder suspect in the area of Chandler Road in Lincoln Parish.
Hundreds of Facebook users have expressed interest in attending the public service at 2 p.m. Thursday in Thomas Assembly Center at Louisiana Tech University, 1650 W. Alabama Ave. in Ruston.
Among those attending will be several law enforcement personnel, including more than 50 police K-9 teams, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department reports.
Also taking part will be members of the Louisiana Patriot Guard Riders and the Ouachita Parish sheriff’s honor guard.
Boco was born June 1, 2012, in The Netherlands.
The Belgian Malinois began his service with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department in August 2015.
Meantime, 58-year-old Vincent D. Roberson remains in Lincoln Parish Detention Center at Ruston.
He faces a charge of cruelty to animals in connection with Boco’s death.
Boco died the night of Aug. 17 while helping apprehend Roberson, who was wanted in Monroe on a charge of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in her head while the two were arguing.
A GoFundMe campaign has been underway 11 days under the name Friends of Police K-9 Boco to help “... fund a memorial and a replacement K9 Police Dog to support the team at the Lincoln Parish Sheriffs Department that he loved and left behind.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, 43 people had donated $2,165 toward the $25,000 goal.
