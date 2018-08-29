Powerboat Nationals Grand Prix of Louisiana returns to the Red River Labor Day weekend

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Powerboat Nationals Grand Prix of Louisiana - U.S. National Championship will return to the Red Labor Day weekend.
This is a two-day event that begins on Saturday, September 1 and ends on Sunday, September 2. Racing begins at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.
Almost 50 professional powerboat racers will be competing in champ, formula 2, formula 4, formula outlaw and hydro cross racing. The champ boats are the fastest and will reach speeds up to 120 mph. Formula outlaw is new to the grand prix this year.
“Powerboat racing is like NASCAR on water,” said Sheila Norman, Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.
There will be so much more than powerboat racing at this Labor Day weekend event. There will be entertainment on the Shreveport and Bossier City side of the Red River.
Live music begins at 7 p.m. and will feature Chee Weez, Southern Roots and Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs.
There will be a kids zone located next to the amphitheater at RiverView Park.
Plus, this year you’ll be able to put your corn-hole skills to the test against the best in the ArkLaTex. The Shreveport Bossier Sports Commission and sponsors of the Powerboat Nationals Grand Prix of Louisiana will host the inaugural Red River Log Jam Corn Hole Tournament.
This is an American Corn-hole League sanctioned corn-hole tournament. Register here.
The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday behind the Bass Pro Shop at the Louisiana Boardwalk.
Saturday
12:00 ‐ 6pm Opening Ceremony ‐ National Anthem ‐ Racing beginsSST120 (F2) ‐ Time TrialsSST120 (F2) ‐ Qualifying ‐ 15 Laps / 2 Heats Back to Back / Top 4 QualifySST45 (F4) ‐ Time TrialsSST45 (F4) ‐ Qualifying ‐ 10 Laps / 2 Heats Back to BackFormula 150 ‐ Random Draw ‐ Qualifying ‐ 15 Laps / 2 Heats Back to BackHydro‐Cross ‐ Time TrialsHydro‐Cross ‐ Sport Spec & Sport GP / Moto #1 / 12 minutes + 1 LapSuper Sport ‐ Random Draw ‐ Qualifying 10 Laps / 2 Heats / B2BSST120 (F2) ‐ Last Chance Qualifier ‐ 10 Laps / 5th place backSST60 (F3) ‐ Random Draw / Qualifying ‐ 10 Laps / 2 Heats Back to BackFormula 150 ‐ Final ‐ 20 Laps ‐ National ChampionshipHydro‐Cross ‐ Sport Spec & Sport GP / Moto # 2 / 12 minutes + 1 LapSST120 (F2) ‐ Final ‐ 30 Laps ‐ National Championship
6:30-8:00 Anxious
8:30-10:00 Cody Cook
Sunday
12:00 ‐ 6pm Opening Ceremony ‐ National Anthem ‐ Racing beginsFormula Unlimited (F1) ‐ Time TrialsFormula Unltd (F1) ‐ Qualifying ‐ 15 Laps / 2 Heats B2B / Top 4 QualifyHydro‐Cross ‐ Time TrialsHydro‐Cross ‐ Sport Spec & Sport GP / Moto #1 / 12 minutes + 1 LapSST60 ‐ Final / 20 LapsSST200 ‐ Random Draw / Qualifying ‐ 15 Laps / 2 Heats Back to BackSuper Sport ‐ Final ‐ 15 LapsFormula Unlimited (F1) ‐ Last Chance Qualifier ‐ 10 Laps / 5th place backSST45 ‐ Final / 30 LapsSST200 ‐ Final / 20 LapsHydro‐Cross ‐ Sport Spec & Sport GP / Moto # 2 / 12 minutes + 1 LapFormula Unlimited (F1) ‐ Final / 30 Laps
6:30-8:00 Southern Roots
8:30-10:00 Chee Wez
Because of the Powerboat National Grand Prix of Louisiana, the Stoner boat launch will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Boaters can still launch from the Red River South Marina or the Arthur Teague boat launch in Bossier City.
Event officials would like boaters this weekend to stay south the Horseshoe Casino or north of the 12-Mile Bayou.
