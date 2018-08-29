Labor Day weekend rain chances increasing

Thursday will feature a lot more heat and humidity than rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will put feels-like temperatures near or just above 100 degrees. Even though we’re not going to be dealing with dangerous heat, you’re not going to want to over do it outside during the afternoon or early evening. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop in the heat of the day. Right now, it looks like the I-30 corridor and points north will have the best chance of rain on Thursday. The rain will be even more isolated on Friday and temperatures will be a touch hotter. Right now, it looks warm and mostly dry to the first night of Friday night football. Temperatures will be near or just below 90 degrees for kickoff for most games in the ArkLaTex.