Labor Day weekend rain chances increasing

The weather could try to dampen some of our Labor Day weekend plans. It looks like our rain chances on Sunday and Monday have gone up a little. However, it's going to be far from a washout. Right now, we're only expecting isolated to scattered showers and storms to develop. Many will not see rain this weekend and stay hot and humid.
Scattered clouds will linger tonight. A few storms will linger just past midnight before fading away. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. We’ll be warm and muggy with lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday will feature a lot more heat and humidity than rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will put feels-like temperatures near or just above 100 degrees. Even though we’re not going to be dealing with dangerous heat, you’re not going to want to over do it outside during the afternoon or early evening. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop in the heat of the day. Right now, it looks like the I-30 corridor and points north will have the best chance of rain on Thursday. The rain will be even more isolated on Friday and temperatures will be a touch hotter. Right now, it looks warm and mostly dry to the first night of Friday night football. Temperatures will be near or just below 90 degrees for kickoff for most games in the ArkLaTex.
The start of Labor Day weekend will be hot, humid and mostly dry. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 90s. Sunday and Monday will feature a little more rain. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. Right now, it looks like places along and south of I-20 will have the best chance of rain. If you have outdoor plans, make sure to have back up plan just in case a downpour finds you. Highs on Sunday and Labor Day will be in the low to mid 90s.
At least slight rain chances will linger into the middle of next week. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Despite Labor Day being the unofficial end of the summer, there is no real signs of fall coming anytime soon.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.