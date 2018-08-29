Father Peter Mangum named as Diocesan Administrator for the Diocese of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Until Pope Francis names the next Pope for the Diocese of Shreveport, a familiar face has been named to step in.
The Very Reverend Peter B. Mangum, JCL, JV will serve as Diocesan Administrator following the Bishop Michael G. Duca's installation as the sixth Bishop of Baton Rouge.
Father Mangum's first act of administration will be a prayer vigil of Reparation and Petition will begin at 5:30 p.m on Sept. 14 at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans.
“The Diocesan Administrator is not to alter or change anything in the diocese, but instead he strives to maintain stability and tranquility until the new bishop arrives,” according to a news release from the Diocese of Shreveport.
Father Mangum is the current Rector at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans. He served at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Shreveport and St. Paul's in Minden. He was ordained in 1990.
This is the second time the Diocese of Shreveport has been without a presiding bishop since its creation in 1986. Bishop Duca followed the late Bishop William B. Friend as the second bishop in 2008.
