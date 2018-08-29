Driver nearly runs over TV news crew during live shot

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KRDO/CNN) - A TV news crew in Colorado Springs got quite a scare Tuesday morning.
Reporter Krystal Story was covering a shooting live for KRDO when a vehicle plowed through the crime scene. Story was not hurt.
The person behind the camera, Pete Miller, was grazed by the vehicle's side mirror, but he is OK.
Police say the driver of that vehicle was trying to get around other cars in the area when the accident happened.
They emphasize the news crew was not targeted.
The unidentified driver is facing several charges, including careless driving, driving through a barricade and driving without a license.
