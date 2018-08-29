2 die in high-rise scaffolding collapse in FL

ORLANDO, FL (RNN) - Two construction workers died Wednesday morning after scaffolding collapsed at a high-rise construction site near Walt Disney World, the Orange County Fire Rescue reported.
Several people were standing on the scaffold between the sixth and seventh floors, working on a hotel under construction, when the scaffold gave way, authorities said via Twitter.
Two people fell to the ground and died.
A third person held on and was able to pull himself up to safety. He suffered minor injuries.
The workers were preparing to pour concrete when the scaffolding collapsed, authorities told WFTV.
Officials aren’t sure why the scaffolding gave way, but the Occupational Health and Safety Administration investigation will investigate.
Orange County Fire Rescue said the construction site, though near Disney, is in unincorporated Orange County and not on Disney property.
