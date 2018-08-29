DCFS holds meeting to address needs for most fragile children and families

SHREVEPOT, LA (KSLA) - The state of Louisiana will hold a community meeting Wednesday to address issues that effect children in poverty.
Secretary Marketa Garner Walters and other DCFS leaders will attend the meeting scheduled at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church gymnasium, 900 Jordan Street in Shreveport.
According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, the public is invited to discuss child welfare. Other meetings are planned for regions all throughout Louisiana.
Walters will give the public an update on the state’s approach to address child welfare and poverty over the last two and a half years, according to a news release.
The state wants to hear from the public regarding the following issues:
- Foster care
- Disaster food assistance and sheltering
- Poverty
- SNAP Education and Training program
“When you consider our SNAP clients, our work with Disability Determination Services, child support, foster care and adoption, emergency preparedness, and other services, DCFS impacts about one in every four Louisiana residents," said Walters in the news release. "We think it’s important to get out of the capital city and hear directly from communities so we can work together to improve lives and create opportunities.”
If you are interested in attending the meeting, you can register by clicking here.
