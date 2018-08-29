Celebrate Moonlight Madness this weekend in Atlanta, TX

ATLANTA, TX (KSLA) - Are you looking for Labor Day weekend plans? Atlanta, Texas is hosting their annual Moonlight Madness event to kick off the fall shopping season on September 2nd. From 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., you will be able to shop at places that normally aren’t open this late.
If you’ve never been to Atlanta, Texas, this is a great opportunity to see everything the city has to offer. This event encourages people to shop and eat local. Most business in the area are owned by people who live in Atlanta. This is a way for the community to give back.
Miranda Johnson, the President of the Chamber of Commerce in Atlanta said, “I would say that Atlanta, Texas is a really fun place, but we don’t get to stay open late very often. This is a great time time to get out, come downtown, discover some new shops, eat at some really good places, and take advantage of some really good sales."
Moonlight Madness is focused on the shopping aspect. Stores and shops will be participating in lots of sales, door prizes, and giveaways. There will be something for everyone to enjoy. Adults can enjoy shopping, eating, and live music. Children will have lots of activities to enjoy. One local place is opening their store for kids to play on the trampolines. There will also be an open mic night.
As of right now there are the vendors participating in the event:
- Farmhouse Flowers & Mercantile
- The Rabbit Patch
- The Rabbit Hole Antique Mall/Resale Shop
- Cobblestone Gifts
- Cass County Junktion
- Terri's Treasures
- Luigi's Italian Restaurant
- Southern Flair
- Ray Harp Jewelers
- Atlanta Local Creations
For more information, you head over the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.
