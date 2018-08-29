Burn Bans: drought conditions lead to elevated fire concerns

Since the beginning of May, only 5.55″ of rain has been recorded at the Shreveport Regional Airport. That is almost 11″ below average.
During this time, Severe and Extreme Drought conditions have develop across parts of Northwest Louisiana and East Texas and burn bans have been issued.
Current Burn Bans:
Northwest Louisana: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Jackson, Natchitoches, Sabine and Webster Parishes.
East Texas: Cass, Camp, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Rusk, Shelby and UpShur Counties.
Southwest Arkansas: None.
Southeast Oklahoma: None.
“A burn ban means there is no outdoor burning,” said Kerry Lyles, the Fire Prevention and Training Officer for Caddo Parish Fire District 1.
“[You cannot burn] anything that can give off any sort of ash such as camp fires, grass fires and wood fires. Anything that can give off any sort of ash beyond the area where the fire was started.” said Lyles.
Depending on the conditions, an ash can travel over a half mile from the original fire, according to Lyles.
The best fuel for grass fires and wild fires is dried dead vegetation: dead tall grass, fallen leaves and pine straw.
With the lack of recent, there is plenty of dried dead vegetation around the ArkLaTex.
“If you suspect you see a fire... Call us. That is what we are there to do. We can go check out the situation. We would rather go out and put out a little fire than have it grow into a larger fire that does more damage,” said Lyles.
Even though rain is in the forecast, it’s probably not going to have major impact on the drought and the current burn bans will not be lifted anytime soon.
