BCPD releases name of man in officer involved shooting

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier City Police Department has released the name of the man involved in yesterday’s officer-involved shooting.
Sandy Gilbert, 48, is recovering following surgery following an incident where he was shot twice in the upper body by a BCPD officer.
GIlbert is reportedly suffering from a terminal illness, and was off his medication when he challenged officers on Wednesday afternoon, according to BCPD.
He is in serious condition, but is expected to recover from the gunshot wounds.
A warrant for his arrest has been issued, charging him with attempted first degree murder.
Gilbert’s bond is set at $5 million dollars. The warrant was signed by Judge Thompson of the 26th Judicial Court.
